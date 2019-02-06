'The Simpsons' Renewed for Seasons 31 and 32

The Simpsons continues to make history.

The animated comedy has been renewed for seasons 31 and 32, Fox announced on Wednesday. The Simpsons, currently airing its 30th season, is the longest-running primetime show in television history.

Over the years, The Simpsons has won 33 Emmy Awards. It's the first animated show to win a Peabody Award and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short, The Longest Daycare.

ET was with Simpsons creator Matt Groening before the show's premiere in 1989, as he offered insight into what viewers were in for. “I think it's going to be a family that North America will readily identify with, it's a family that loves each other but also likes to strangle each other," he said of Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith) and Maggie.

Castellaneta knew that his character represented a different kind of TV dad.

"He's a father that tries to be the good All-American father but he's too inept, he's incompetent at it," he said. "But he means well, he's got a good heart, but he can't be like Robert Young or all those other fathers."

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

