'Rap Sh!t' Season 2 Teaser and August Premiere Date Revealed

Get ready, Rap Sh!t fans! Season 2 of the Max Original comedy is about to take center stage.

On Monday, not only did the streamer announce that the series will return with a two-episode premiere on Aug. 10, but it dropped a first look at the upcoming installment featuring the return of everyone's favorite estranged high school friends turned rap duo, Shawna and Mia.

Season 2 picks up where the first batch of episodes left off after estranged besties Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) reunite in Miami to form their rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler and Daniel Augustin star alongside Osman and KaMillion in the new chapter.

Syreeta Singleton serves as showrunner for the series and executive producer alongside show creator Issa Rae, as well as Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry, Dave Becky and Jim Kleverweis.

Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls also serve as co-executive producers, which is fitting since Rae previously shared with ET that their real-life journey is part of the inspiration behind the series.

"Besides being a fan of the female rap world, I wanted to center a show just around that come up," Rae said. She noted how her own "come up" was through social media and how different that process is for musicians compared to more traditional means of discovery.

"It just feels like a different time for artists to get discovered and to present themselves authentically," she added. "And it really just is a show about identity, which is something that I struggled with presenting initially."

Obviously, a show about female rappers needs that magic touch from real-life inspirations -- of whom Rae shared there are many. "This show is inspired by all the female rappers that are out right now, from Cardi B to Megan [Thee Stallion] to the City Girls, No Name, Nicki Minaj and Tierra Whack," she said. "We took different pieces of their lives and put them through Shawna and Mia's story."

As for the City Girls, Rae called them the "biggest female rap duo since like Salt-N-Pepa."

"I mean, they're phenomenal, we really wanted to get their blessing," she added. "Their journey very much so mirrors Shawna and Mia's."

Season 2 of Rap Sh!t will premiere on Aug. 10 and will continue to air one episode weekly, leading up to the season finale on Sept. 21.

