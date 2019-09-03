Rapper Trina's Mom, Vernessa Taylor, Dies Following Battle With Cancer

Vernessa “Nessa” Taylor, the mother of rapper and reality star, Katrina “Trina” Taylor, died on Monday morning, ET has learned. She was 62.

Taylor passed away at approximately 12.30 a.m. following a battle with cancer.

“Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding Trina’s mother,” a rep for Trina told ET in a statement. “It truly gives the family some peace and comfort knowing that ‘Nessa’ lived such a fulfilling life filled with love and abundance. “

“On behalf of Trina and her family, we ask that you keep them in your prayers and give them their privacy as they mourn the loss of her mother, grandmother, aunt and role model to many,” the statement continued. “We truly appreciate your ongoing support and continued love.”

The statement noted what a powerful bond Taylor shared with her famous daughter, noting that Trina was “doing as to be expected,” and that loved ones were making efforts to keep her grounded and “in good spirits.”

Trina paid tribute to her mom in her 2017 song, “Mama (The One,)” which included lyrics about wanting to pass away before her mother so that she wouldn’t have to deal with the loss.

