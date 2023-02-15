Raquel Welch, Actress and Legendary Bombshell, Dead at 82

Raquel Welch, the legendary Golden Globe-winning actress and legendary bombshell, has died, ET has confirmed. She was 82.

Welch's rep, Steve Sauer, tells ET, "the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early [Wednesday] morning after a brief illness."

Sauer added, "The 82 year-old actress burst into Hollywood in her initial roles in One Million [Years], B.C. and Fantastic Voyage. Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch."

The cause of death has not been revealed. TMZ first broke the news.

Welch first earned fame in 1966 in the film Fantastic Voyage. It was her role in that sci-fi film that landed her a lucrative contract with 20th Century Fox, ultimately leading to her role in One Million Years B.C., which was released the same year. Welch, who said in 2017 she almost died shooting the British fantasy film, had just three lines in the entire movie. But it was her image as Loana in a "prehistoric" doeskin bikini for the film's poster that catapulted her into the limelight.

After earning worldwide fame thanks to that poster, Welch would become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. She'd star in several big and small screen projects, including Bedazzled, Bandolero!, 100 Rifles, Myra Breckinridge and Hannie Caulder.

Getty

Getty

Getty

Her steady rise in the 1960s led to even more success the following decade, particularly after landing the role of Constance Bonacieux, the dressmaker of the Queen in The Three Musketeers. For her performance in the 1973 live-action film, Welch was honored with a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

She was also nominated for a Golden Globe in 1987 for Best Actress in a Television Film for her role in Right to Die. Welch, who placed third on Playboy's 100 Sexiest Stars of the Twentieth Century list, also made a memorable appearance as herself on Seinfeld, playing a villain in "The Summer of George" episode in season 8.

Welch, who got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994, also stared in Legally Blonde with Reese Witherspoon and appeared in Spin City, CSI: Miami, House of Versace and, most recently, How to Be a Latin Lover.

She was married four times and had two children, Tahnee and Damon Welch.

RELATED CONTENT:

