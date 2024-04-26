Giving back! Rashida Jones and more celebrities are expected to gather at the Lupus LA Cuisine For A Cause Spring Dinner on Saturday, May 19 at Vibiana in Los Angeles, California.

More than 300 people will join the actress and Susan Bazarsky, Executive Director of Lupus LA, at the inaugural event to support Lupus LA and raise awareness for Lupus Awareness Month in May.

"It's a unique opportunity for our supporters to experience a world-class dining event while contributing to a vital cause. The engagement and generosity of our community during this event energize our efforts and make our desperately-needed work possible. There are over 60,000 lupus patients in Los Angeles alone, and far too many do not have access to the care and resources they need," Bazarsky tells ET.

Attendees can expect to embark on a culinary adventure as they enjoy modern American cuisine from Neal Fraser of Redbird, locally sourced ingredients from Chris Bianco’s Pizzeria Bianco, Korean-American dishes from Katianna and John Hong of YANGBAN, Indian food from Nakul Mahendro of Badmaash, and seasonal farm to table Mediterranean bites from Momed by Vartan Abgaryan.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Lupus LA

Sherry Yard, founder of Bakery By The Yard and three-time James Beard Award-winner, will also be on-site to provide dessert and sweet treats.

Guests will be treated to music by Haute Disco, a live auction, and more surprises as they hear about how the non-profit health organization provides support, services, and hope to all that suffer from lupus through funded medical research, patient services, awareness, and global advocacy initiatives.

"Our special programs are designed to provide both immediate and long-term aid and education, making a tangible difference in the lives of lupus patients across the world. We offer virtual education and programming that reaches millions globally, ensuring patients have access to the latest information and understand the resources available to them, regardless of their location," Bazarsky says.

Getty Images

To date, Lupus LA has raised over $13,000,000 for the cause and has served over 4.2 million lupus patients with virtual education and programming. Lupus LA has gained the support of A-listers like Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Sharon Stone, Paula Abdul, Nick Cannon, Melissa Joan Hart, Toni Braxton, and Seal.

"The Lupus LA Celebrity Ambassador Program has raised worldwide awareness for lupus. ... Their support provides an important platform and opportunity to help save lives. ... Their commitment is often personal, stemming from connections to someone who suffers from the disease or from witnessing the challenges it poses. Their support not only inspires their fans, but also brings hope to the lupus community," Bazarsky notes.

To purchase tickets for the upcoming event, please visit http://pp.events/cuisineforacause.

RELATED CONTENT: