Surprise! Rashida Jones is a mom.

According to multiple reports, the 42-year-old actress has given birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Ezra Koenig. Jones and the 34-year-old Vampire Weekend frontman have been linked since 2016, but have remained largely private about their relationship.

According to E! News, Jones gave birth to a baby boy, Isaiah Jones Koenig, on Aug. 22. Us Weekly was first to report the news.

On Tuesday, Jones made an appearance to honor her father, legendary music producer Quincy Jones, at the event "Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones" presented by BET Networks in Los Angeles. She wore a flowing white dress onstage.

In 2014, Jones candidly talked to The Guardian about being OK with not having a husband or kids.

"I had the full princess fantasy: the white horse, the whole being saved from my life, which is ridiculous," she admitted. "What do I want to be saved from? My life's great! But it's just this weird thing that's been hammered into my head culturally: that's the only way to succeed, that's the only thing that counts for a woman. I'm happy, but the fact that I'm not married and don't have kids – it's taken me a long time to get to a place where I actually am OK with that, where I actually don't feel like I'm some sort of loser."

ET spoke to Jones last October, when she talked about her close friendship with Natalie Portman and also commented on the sexual assault allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Watch the video below for more:

