Raúl Castillo Is a Masked Vigilante in 'El Chicano' -- Watch!

There’s a new fighter among us.

Raúl Castillo stars in El Chicano, the first Latino superhero movie with an all-Hispanic cast. Directed by Ben Hernandez Bray, the film follows L.A.P.D. Detective Diego Hernandez (Castillo), tasked to investigate a cartel.

The film’s trailer, which dropped Tuesday, follows Hernandez’s struggle to avenge his brother’s death and protect his neighborhood of East L.A. In light of new evidence, he decides to seek justice and resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano.

Bray, who is making his directorial debut with this film, co-wrote the script with Joe Carnahan, director of The A-Team and The Grey. The film also stars Aimee Garcia, Jose Pablo Cantillo, David Castañeda, Marco Rodríguez, Sal Lopez, Marlene Forte, Kate del Castillo and George Lopez.

El Chicano will premiere May 3.

