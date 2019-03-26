Marvel has decided to let fans in on which minor characters survived Thanos’ already-infamous snap in Avengers: Infinity War.



On Tuesday, the studio tweeted out a number of new posters for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, revealing that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) survived the dusting. The posters also provide visual confirmation that Wong (Benedict Wong) and Happy (Jon Favreau) are alive and well.



In the new posters, Valkyrie, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and more strike somber, contemplative poses alongside a new tagline: “Avenge the fallen.”

Marvel Studios

Marvel also shared numerous black-and-white posters featuring all the characters who seemingly died in Infinity War, at the point of the dusting, and otherwise. These images include Shuri (Letitia Wright), whose fate was murky until her face appeared on a screen in an Endgame trailer. This poster confirms she was among the massive list of casualties to the superhero squad.

The black-and-white imagery was first showcased in the latest Endgame trailer, where a number of prominent moments within the MCU are cast in the stark contrast, save for the color red.

Considering Sony is already heavily promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home, showcasing a very alive and well Spider-Man (Tom Holland) gallivanting around Europe, we know that Spidey is given a new lease on life -- but how, and who else returns from the dusty grave?

The studio behind the tentpoles also released a new behind-the-scenes featurette on Tuesday, offering some thoughts from the cast on the gut-wrenching ending to Infinity War and what comes next.



“Everyone’s doing their best to keep their head above water but it’s kind of a losing battle,” Chris Evans, who will play Captain America one last time in Endgame, states. “We lost and we’re not used to losing.”



“They’ve truly leveled us. Not just literally but morally and emotionally,” he later adds. “The good thing is it’s always easier to build people back up after they’ve been broken down. That’s what Marvel’s great at doing. It’s that shred of hope everyone’s looking for.”

However, Captain America might not be the only casualty of this war. Characters like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are also rumored to be bidding farewell to Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the upcoming film.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.

