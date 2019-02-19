Gwyneth Paltrow is bidding farewell to Pepper Potts —Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) ladylove in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



On Tuesday, Variety released their latest cover story featuring Paltrow, who revealed to the industry trade that her role as Stark's assistant-turned-love interest is coming to an end with the forthcoming Avengers: Endgame.



“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” the 46-year-old actress says, seemingly addressing a previously released photo showcasing her wearing a super suit in the upcoming movie and becoming her own alter ego, Rescue. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”



She also admitted that she’s willing to return for a minor cameo, or flashback scene if needed. Just as long as it's not too demanding.



“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” she adds. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

In recent years, the Oscar-winning actress has turned her focus more and more on Goop, her luxury lifestyle brand, which is getting its own Netflix series soon.



Prior to her announcement, Chris Evans also previously revealed that Endgame will also be his last feature film as Captain America, ending a nearly 10-year run as the leader of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.



While Paltrow is open about her desire to step back from her MCU role, she was also candid in her support of superhero films getting recognized at the Oscars on Feb. 24.



“So if the vernacular in film is superhero movies and they’re great movies, then I guess why not, right?” Paltrow says. “I loved Black Panther. I thought it was a really powerful movie and culturally very important. So that’s great that it was nominated. I mean, that’s so cool.”



