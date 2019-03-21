The end is near...



On Thursday, Jeremy Renner shared a touching black-and-white photo featuring himself and original other five Avengers, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth all striking sill poses for the camera.

“Dear Thanos, we’re coming for you... sincerely A6!” he captioned the image, along with a hashtag referencing a line from the most recent Avengers: Endgame trailer, #whateverITtakes. The letter is villain of Avengers: Infinity War (played by Josh Brolin), who wiped out half the galaxy’s population with a snap of his fingers, including a number of superheroes.

Although this photo is lighthearted, it’s bound to give Marvel fans pause. It’s already common knowledge that Evans is making his last appearance as Captain America in Endgame. Moreover, several others, including Hemsworth and Downey Jr., are rumored to be bidding farewell to their superhero alter egos in the upcoming film as well. Meaning images like these are about to be a thing of the past.



With Infinity War, Marvel Studios celebrated 10 years of blockbuster films by bringing all their characters together for an enormous film event. And it appears as though Endgame, the fourth film in the ensemble franchise, could include a changing of the guard for the MCU.



"A lot of our contracts are through,” Evans said on Good Morning America last year, via ABC News. “Myself, Downey Jr., Hemsworth, we all started roughly at the same time, and I think we all through 'Avengers 4' kind of wrap it up. I don't know what's next but by 2019, that's it."

These supposed departures clear the way for some fan favorites, like Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), to potentially take up the reins.



In the latest trailer for Endgame, Larson makes her first appearance among the Avengers after (spoiler alert!) she joins them at the super team’s headquarters in one of the post-credit scenes of her recently released standalone film.



Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26.

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Clark Gregg on 'Captain Marvel' and Assembling the Avengers of the '90s (Exclusive)

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Done Playing Pepper Potts After 'Avengers: Endgame'

All the Easter Eggs in the Super Bowl 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

Related Gallery