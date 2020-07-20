Raven-Symoné has officially been married to Miranda Pearman-Maday for over a month now, and couldn't be happier about life as a newlywed!

While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner via Zoom, the 34-year-old actress opened up about what she and her wife have been up to since tying the knot in June. "It's like a hot toddy in winter, honey!" she joked of married life so far. "It's so good."

Raven said that the majority of their days together have been "full of laughs and conversations and growth and goal building."

"I've been very private with my personal life, give or take, like, one or two [situations], and I've just opened up," she explained. "We have conversations, [we] post, and it feels good to be able to share a little bit more of my life to the world."

"I am a very complicated lady," she continued. "I laugh right now, I'm super fun... but you shut the camera off, you close the door, and I have my own personal challenges and demons. A lot of the times you find someone that's only looking for that person that they see in the industry, or they're using you for something, or things of that nature."

Raven said that's what immediately set Miranda apart from other people she's dated in the past.

"My babes, she's independent. She's self-sufficient and she challenges me every day," she gushed. "She's like, 'You know, you ain't that special,' and I'm like, 'Ooh, say it again.' Like I need that; I need somebody to bring that ego check in every now and then."

"We have conversations on a regular day and Miranda knows this for me, I'm moody," she added. "I'm definitely very interesting with my convos and she's right there with me, goes toe to toe."

Married life aside, Raven is also excited for fans to finally watch the sure-to-be epic Raven's Home and Bunk'd crossover -- "Raven About Bunk'd" -- airing Friday, July 24 on the DIsney Channel. Her co-star, Miranda May, joked to ET about having a similar name to Raven's wife, which confused a few fans at first.

"You know how many messages I got that were like, 'Did you and Raven get married?" she recalled. "Yeah, people thought we got married, which, honestly, what a way to promote. We should have thought of it!"

"One of our colleagues hit me [up] and she was like, 'I know you guys were looking at each other special,' and I was like, 'Wait, wait, no, this is a different Miranda!" Raven added. "No offense, Miranda May, but I didn't really think about you during my relationship with my Miranda Maday, We were actually just having conversations with our eyes because we can't say what we want to out of our mouths."

Clearly, the two enjoyed lots of laugh on set, and hope the fans will have just as much fun watching it.

"I hope it's just as much fun for people to watch because it was. It was a blast, and I loved being in a different environment but as the same character," Raven shared. "To go into this different world and this different universe was awesome, and to watch our characters have fun together ... it was just great. I'm excited for everyone to see it."

"I mean, that's what Disney does best, I think. They do creative chaos like nobody else and you picked, in my opinion, the two craziest ladies on the channel to cross over with," she continued. "I think this episode is going to make more of an impact now than ever before, because of the fact that it is such a huge event during this time. Gather the family around, get the grandparents after your test, and sit down and watch this together."

As we all patiently wait for Friday's crossover, hear more on Raven's nuptials in the video below. Also be sure to tune in to Upside Down Magic, premiering July 31, and Disney Fam Jam, both airing on the Disney Channel.

