Raven-Symoné isn't interested in airing out her dirty laundry. The 37-year-old former child star opened up about how she managed to keep her personal life private for decades.

During a recent appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Raven got candid about how her past dating life.

"All of my relationships, especially when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs (non-disclosure agreements)," she revealed. "And it took me a while to wrap my head around it because it's just very impersonal. But somebody in our position has to do that."

When host Mandel asked about when in the relationship Raven presents her partners with a NDA, she replied, "Before the naughty times come. I'm serious, right before naughty time comes."

He then quipped, "So you have paperwork on your nightstand?"

"Yes," she replied, before laughing, "Not always on the nightstand, it might happen the day before or whatever."

Raven added, "Now we have consent forms... that's part of it now... Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays."

Of past relationships, Raven shared that she was in a relationship with a guy for seven years.

"He got another girl pregnant, and I was like, 'Gotta go!'" she quipped, noting that she cannot reveal more details because, "We signed paperwork."

She added that she "never really dated actors."

Raven shared that she has kept all of her NDAs in case anyone ever says anything about her past romances. Raven also opened up about approaching her future wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, about the NDA.

"She was like, 'No,'" Raven recalled. "She was like, 'I don't understand,' because she knew we had something different. It just feels different. She did it for me because she knew that I was being pushed elsewhere and she understood. But we both were like, 'This takes away from the genuineness of it all.' She did it, but she's also proven to me beyond the three pages."

When asked if Miranda signed a prenup, Raven replied, "We have paperwork in place."

The couple tied the knot in 2020 after meeting in 2015.

Raven previously opened up to ET in 2021 about their romance and their decision to go public.

"We are not ignorant to the fact that when something so big comes out -- especially for me, who has been private with their life and their dating life for so long -- we were prepared," she said at the time. "We weren't prepared for how fast it took off and how many people showed love. We were not expecting it to be as big as it was for the quarantine life. We were pleasantly surprised, we were grateful and thankful for all the love that came our way and still comes our way and, you know, it's like we're adults. We both have kind of a child complex, so when this happens it's like, 'Oh, that's right, we're married.' Like, I still get a kick out of it."

