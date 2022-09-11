Ray J is calling out Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner over his and Kim's 2007 sex tape. The "One Wish" singer took to Instagram Saturday where he accused both Kris and Kim of lying about their involvement in releasing the tape.

It all started after Jenner took a polygraph test during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she appeared with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner. Kris was asked whether she helped Kim release her sex tape with her -- as it's been rumored that the release of the 2007 tape was actually orchestrated by Kris to help make her daughter famous.

When the question was posed, the crowd of The Late Late Show gasped, but Kris calmly replied, "It's OK, no, no," she answered, with the man running the test confirming her answer. "We cleared that up," she added.

Per TMZ, Steve Hirsch, President of Vivid Entertainment, the company that released the tape, has also previously maintained that Kris never met, spoke or worked with him on the release of the video.

But Ray J is saying otherwise. In a 44-minute video, Ray J said there were two different sex tapes, not just one -- one shot in Cabo and one in Santa Barbara -- and he says Kris handpicked the one where Kim looked the best. He claimed there was also a third tape labeled "intro."

Ray J went on to detail Kim's alleged involvement with the process, telling his followers that in his original contract with the adult entertainment distributor -- which he shared in the video -- that he gave Vivid the rights, but that Kim allegedly wrote the section describing the three tapes. He also shared shots of a hand-written note he claimed he received from Kim, comparing the writing on the contract, which describes the footage, to Kim's handwriting in the note, and alleged that they are the same.