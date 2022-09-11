Ray J Calls Out Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian Over Sex Tape Scandal, Shares Text Messages
Ray J is calling out Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner over his and Kim's 2007 sex tape. The "One Wish" singer took to Instagram Saturday where he accused both Kris and Kim of lying about their involvement in releasing the tape.
It all started after Jenner took a polygraph test during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she appeared with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner. Kris was asked whether she helped Kim release her sex tape with her -- as it's been rumored that the release of the 2007 tape was actually orchestrated by Kris to help make her daughter famous.
When the question was posed, the crowd of The Late Late Show gasped, but Kris calmly replied, "It's OK, no, no," she answered, with the man running the test confirming her answer. "We cleared that up," she added.
Per TMZ, Steve Hirsch, President of Vivid Entertainment, the company that released the tape, has also previously maintained that Kris never met, spoke or worked with him on the release of the video.
But Ray J is saying otherwise. In a 44-minute video, Ray J said there were two different sex tapes, not just one -- one shot in Cabo and one in Santa Barbara -- and he says Kris handpicked the one where Kim looked the best. He claimed there was also a third tape labeled "intro."
Ray J went on to detail Kim's alleged involvement with the process, telling his followers that in his original contract with the adult entertainment distributor -- which he shared in the video -- that he gave Vivid the rights, but that Kim allegedly wrote the section describing the three tapes. He also shared shots of a hand-written note he claimed he received from Kim, comparing the writing on the contract, which describes the footage, to Kim's handwriting in the note, and alleged that they are the same.
He also shared alleged texts between him and Kim's ex, Kanye West, where the two discuss the tape and the "contracts" between him and the Kardashians following the tape's release. Ray J alleged that Kim and Kris signed his name for him, and that Kanye was trying to get any remaining sex tapes back, along with this faulty contract -- a moment that made its way onto the premiere episodes of the Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.
While he initially claimed he was going to handle the matter in court, Ray J said he felt compelled to speak out and wants Kim and Kris to "admit" their alleged involvement in the tape's release.
Ray J later took to his Instagram Stories Sunday to share that his phone number was leaked after he called out the Kar-Jenner family, and that he's received calls and messages of support from fans.
Neither Kim nor Kris have responded publicly to Ray J's claims, but the former Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood star did allege that Kim blocked him on Instagram.
ET has reached out to reps for Kim and Kris for comment.
This isn't the first time Ray J has made these kinds of allegations. He previously claimed that he "never leaked" the sex tape after the tape was brought back up during The Kardashians premiere. Ray J told the DailyMail earlier this year, that the original tape was "a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me."
"Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that's when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there," he claimed.
A source previously told ET, "Kris Jenner didn't negotiate Kim's sex tape deal. The deal was negotiated between Kim, Ray J, their lawyers and Vivid Entertainment."
