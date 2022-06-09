Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Pens Heartfelt Tribute to the Late Actor: 'You Are the Best Dad'
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' Star, Dies at 67
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty in Tax Fraud Trial
Melissa Gorga Says Teresa Giudice Had to Redo Wedding Invites Af…
Kim Kardashian Hints That She's Having the Best Sex of Her Life …
Kim Zolciak Biermann Reacts to NeNe Leakes' Lawsuit Against Brav…
Jennifer Lopez Reflects on 'Beautiful' Life Stage She's In With …
Why Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Feel Overwhelmed By Travis Barker…
Nelly Talks Becoming the First Rapper to Star in ‘CMT Crossroads…
Naya Rivera's Father George on Keeping Her Memory Alive for Her …
Todd and Julie Chrisley React to Being Found Guilty in Fraud Case
Kanye West Raps About His Kids Amid Ongoing Divorce Battle With …
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son Deacon's Bi…
OG 'Top Gun' Star Anthony Edwards Reacts to How 'Maverick' Handl…
John Legend on New Vegas Residency and Why Chrissy Teigen Gets '…
Prince Louis Fights Back at Mom Kate Middleton During Platinum J…
Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About 'Painful' Public Feud With K…
Ray Liotta's daughter is paying heartfelt tribute to her late father.
On Thursday, Karsen Liotta, 23, broke her silence on her dad's death with an emotional memorial post, featuring a sweet photo of herself as a young girl being held up in her father's arms as they both smile for the camera.
"Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for," Karsen captioned the post. "I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️"
She also took to her Instagram story to share a number of photos of herself and her father from different events in her childhood.
Liotta shared Karsen with his ex-wife, Michelle Grace. He is survived by Karsen and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo.
The celebrated actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, he was filming the drama Dangerous Waters. He was 67. The cause of death at this time is not known and the circumstances surrounding his death are also unclear.
After the news broke, Liotta's friends, colleagues and former co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him. See the video below for more on the late star's life and legacy.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Black Bird' Trailer Gives First Look at Ray Liotta's Final TV Role
Robert De Niro on Ray Liotta's Death: 'I'm Very Sad'
Martin Scorsese Regrets Not Working With Ray Liotta After ‘Goodfellas’
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Mourns His Sudden Death
Ray Liotta Dead at 67: Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lopez Pay Tribute