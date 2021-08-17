Falynn Guobadia is having a baby! The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she and her boyfriend, Jaylan Banks, are expecting their first child together in a new video posted to her YouTube channel.

"Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby," Falynn revealed in the video. "Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan's first baby, so welcome aboard." The reality TV actress is already a mom to three sons.

"I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark," she said of their pregnancy announcement.

Jaylan, who was sitting beside his pregnant girlfriend, also shared his thoughts on becoming a new dad.

"I'm as ready as I can ever be," Jaylan added of having his first child. "I've always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I'm giving back to the boys what I've never received…I'm ready to start the new adventure with you."

The news comes in the wake of Falynn's very public divorce from her now-ex-husband, Simon Guobadia. In an emotional interview with Adam Newell in June, Falynn talked about her ex getting engaged to her RHOA co-star, Porsha Williams, as well as rumors that she cheated on her ex.

Falynn announced her split from Simon in April, sharing that "after two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways." In May, Porsha revealed that she and Simon were engaged. When asked if she blames her co-star for her and Simon's divorce, she blatantly said, "No."

Falynn revealed that she found out about Simon and Porsha's engagement "the same time as everyone else. I did not know. As a matter of fact, I remember receiving a phone call around 8 a.m. that morning when everything started making headlines."

Porsha has previously stressed that her shocking romance with Simon was completely unrelated to his and Falynn's divorce, and noted that she and Falynn are "not friends" -- despite Falynn being introduced to the RHOA cast on the fourth episode of the most recent season as Porsha's friend.

Porsha also shared that she and Simon were "crazy in love" and that her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley -- with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Pilar -- is supportive of her new relationship. She also shut down pregnancy rumors after their quick engagement.

Falynn previously took to Instagram to thank fans for their support after Porsha and Simon's engagement.

"I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing," the statement read. "Sending positivity to all of you. Sincerely, Falynn."

Falynn and Simon finalized their divorce in late July.

Eva Marcille Calls Porsha Williams' Engagement to a Married Man 'Messy' (Exclusive)



