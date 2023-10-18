Wedding bells are ringing for former Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer and her now-fiancé, Robert Bovard.

The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in November and Bovard proposed to Mortimer with an emerald ring. Mortimer's rep confirmed the engagement to People on Wednesday after Page Six initially broke the news via sources. ET has reached out for a comment.

Mortimer and Bovard have kept their relationship out of the public eye, with the reality star debuting him on her Instagram for the first time earlier this week. "Family vacay before the big day!" Mortimer wrote on a photo of her with Bovard and his three children.

Bovard is the president of Augusta Iron & Steel Works, Inc. in Augusta, Georgia, and his former wife, Mary Dial -- whom he was married to for 12 years -- died due to a brain tumor, People discovered.

For her part, Mortimer was previously married to Robert Livingston "Topper" Mortimer first in 1993, then again in 2002 until 2010. She was also briefly engaged to Scott Kluth, CouponCabin CEO, but they called it off in 2021.

Mortimer first made a name for herself in the early 2000s when she was a part of the same socialite scene as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Mortimer then starred in her own reality TV series, High Society, which only aired for one season in 2010.

Most recently, Mortimer is known for her time on Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City. She joined the cast for its ninth season in 2017 but exited the franchise four seasons later in 2019.

