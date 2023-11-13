Tinsley Mortimer is a married woman!

ET has learned that the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 48, married businessman Robert Bovard in an intimate ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend.

The couple -- who ET reported were engaged in October -- wed Saturday after US Weekly caught Mortimer carrying a large wedding gown in a plastic bag.

ET has reached out to Mortimer's rep for comment and additional details on their big day.

Mortimer and Bovard have kept their relationship out of the public eye, with the reality star debuting him on her Instagram for the first time earlier last month.

"Family vacay before the big day!" Mortimer wrote on a photo of her with Bovard and his three children.

Bovard is the president of Augusta Iron & Steel Works, Inc. in Augusta, Georgia, and his former wife, Mary Dial -- whom he was married to for 12 years -- died due to a brain tumor.

Mortimer was previously married to Robert Livingston "Topper" Mortimer -- first in 1993, then again in 2002 until 2010. She was also briefly engaged to Scott Kluth, CouponCabin CEO, but they called it off in 2021.

Mortimer first made a name for herself in the early 2000s when she was a part of the same socialite scene as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

She then starred in her own reality TV series, High Society, which only aired for one season in 2010.

Most recently, Mortimer is known for her time on Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City. She joined the cast for its ninth season in 2017 but exited the franchise four seasons later in 2019.

RELATED CONTENT: