'Real Housewives of O.C.' Alum Kelly Dodd Gives Update on Husband Rick Leventhal After Serious Car Accident
'RHOC's Kelly Dodd Says She and Vicki Gunvalson Have Reconciled …
Inside Selena Gomez's Vacation With Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Be…
Ryan Seacrest Claims Andy Cohen Ignored Him During New Year’s Ev…
Shaquille O'Neal on Wanting to Lose More Weight in 2023 After Re…
TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Dating After His Split From Ch…
Diddy and Yung Miami Go Instagram-Official After He Welcomed Bab…
New Year’s Eve 2022: ET Breaks Down the Best Countdowns to 2023
Jennifer Coolidge Jokes and Says She Blames Ariana Grande For Ca…
Clive Davis on Final Hours With Whitney Houston and How She Foun…
Yung Miami Seemingly Reacts to Diddy Announcing Birth of Child W…
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’s Naomie Ackie Prepped 6 Months to …
Howard Stern Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Whiny B****es'
Diddy Reacts to Yung Miami 'Side Chick' Claims After Welcoming B…
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional as Her Final Season Wit…
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere: Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthingto…
The Bacon Brothers Kick Off New Season of 'Carpool Karaoke!'
Rihanna Shares First Glimpse of Her and A$AP Rocky’s Son in Ador…
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump While Decorating Christmas Tree
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals 'Sister Act 3' Details 30 Years After th…
Kelly Dodd is offering a health update on her husband, Rick Leventhal, who is "lucky to be alive" following a horrific car accident in Southern California.
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed Leventhal suffered four broken ribs and a broken foot following a scary car crash on a wet road about 40 minutes outside of Palm Desert, California, where he says he "hit what felt like a patch of ice."
Dodd says her husband will be fine, and thanked fans and friends who reached out asking about her husband's health.
"He's just banged up, you know?" she said. "The New Yorker in him's gotta slow down. I'm just so thankful."
After Dodd posted a photo of the crash scene on Instagram, Leventhal dropped a comment on that post and said, "Honestly I'm lucky to be alive. Scariest moments of my life. This makes everything even more meaningful."
Leventhal later posted a video from his hospital bed and said doctors couldn't find any internal damage. He also said he's thankful because "it could have been so much worse."
Following the accident, Dodd, who was in Aspen on a girls trip when the accident occurred, hopped on a plane in an attempt to get to her husband. There was a bit of a delay, and Dodd didn't seem too pleased.
In any event, Leventhal appears to be on the mend.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson Reconcile After Years of Feuding
Kelly Dodd Says She Was 'Blindsided' by Her 'RHOC' Exit
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Talks Kelly Dodd Texts, 'RHOC' Cast Shake-Up
'RHOC' Cast Shakeup: Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke Out, Heather Dubrow Back In
Related Gallery