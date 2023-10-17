Shannon Beador is speaking out. One month after the Real Housewives of Orange County star's arrest for drunk driving and a misdemeanor hit-and-run, Beador took to Instagram to address the situation.

"I know it's been a while since I posted, and it's been a lot of talk about everything that's happened recently, but unfortunately, right now, I'm not in a position to comment," Beador said in her video, before assuring fans that "there will be a time when" she can speak out.

"I intend to be open, honest and authentic," she continued, before panning the camera down to her dog. "Right now, I'm focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself and walking Archie."

After the incident, a source gave ET a rundown of what happened.

"Shannon got home from a night out and realized she left her phone at the place she was at. She wasn't able to call an Uber without her phone and decided to drive back to the place, resulting in the accident," the source said. "Shannon is devastated and knows she made a big mistake. She has always been against drinking and driving and never does. She’s telling friends this lapse in judgment won’t happen again."

Shortly thereafter, Beador's attorney, Michael Fell, provided a statement to ET.

"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

That same month, ET spoke to Beador's RHOC co-star, Emily Simpson, who gave an update on the reality star.

"I think she needs space," Simpson said. "... I feel like we've seen her spiraling. We've had conversations, just as a cast, about her, worrying about her... Sometimes people actually hit rock bottom [and] take accountability and to have an 'a ha' moment, where they say, 'Yeah, maybe I do need some help,' and I hope that this is her 'a ha' rock-bottom moment."

