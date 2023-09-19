In a candid and emotional moment, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge opened up about her shock and concern regarding fellow cast member Shannon Beador's recent arrest for an alleged DUI and a hit-and-run incident.

During the recent episode of Two Ts in a Pod with co-host Teddi Mellencamp and special guest Cynthia Bailey, Judge expressed her disbelief at the news.

"I feel like I’m going to throw up," Judge confessed on the podcast, revealing that she initially had doubts about the reports. "At first, I didn’t think it was true. I talked to Shannon yesterday, she didn’t say a word to me — nothing."

Judge went on to describe her interactions with Beador leading up to the arrest, noting that the reality star had been "extremely quiet" during a conference call for their show, Tres Amigas, with fellow Housewife Vicki Gunvalson. "She said, 'It’s been a rough couple of days,' and that’s all she told me."

Expressing her concern for Beador, Judge admitted that she had reached out to her fellow cast members via text messages but received no response, which added to her initial disbelief. She emphasized the gravity of the situation, saying, "This is life-changing. I feel bad for her, and I’m just happy nobody got hurt."

Mellencamp, known for her strong stance against drinking and driving, used the opportunity to advocate for responsible behavior. "There is absolutely no reason in this day and age to ever drink and drive," she stated, stressing the importance of using services like Uber to ensure safety. "I will not even have one drink and get into the car because you don’t know how an alcoholic beverage is going to hit you."

On the other hand, Bailey sent her love and support to Beador, urging her to "stay strong" during this challenging time.

Judge also took to Instagram to show her support for Beador. The 56-year-old reality star posted a throwback photo of herself, Gunvelson and Beador hugging with the caption, "♥️."

Beador was arrested and taken into custody over the weekend on charges of drunk driving and a misdemeanor hit-and-run, according to the arrest report obtained by ET.

This all unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning, shortly after 1 a.m. P.T., when Newport Beach police officers responded to reports of an alleged hit-and-run incident involving Beador. She was subsequently arrested and booked, only to be released shortly thereafter.

In response to the alleged incident, Beador's attorney, Michael Fell, told ET, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

A source also told ET, "Shannon got home from a night out and realized she left her phone at the place she was at. She wasn’t able to call an Uber without her phone and decided to drive back to the place, resulting in the accident. Shannon is devastated and knows she made a big mistake. She has always been against drinking and driving and never does. She’s telling friends this lapse in judgment won’t happen again."

RELATED CONTENT: