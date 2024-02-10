Reba McEntire and her partner, Rex Linn, joked that he wants in on one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets -- guessing the length of the national anthem. And now they know we know.

The country legend took to Instagram on Saturday and shared video of her and Rex recreating a classic Friends scene from season 5, "The One Where Everybody Finds Out," or as most amigos remember it -- the one where "they don't know we know they know we know."

In the video, Reba and Rex can be seen mouthing the famous lines, inferring they may know how long she'll take to belt out her soul-stirring rendition of the national anthem. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of prop bets, but the length of the national anthem is a classic Super Bowl prop bet and arguably one of the most popular ones.

Reba poked fun that Rex wants to take part in the bet. She captioned the post, "When Rex wants to bet on the National Anthem length..."

For the record, the updated over/under for the length of the national anthem is currently at 90.5 seconds. For what it's worth, CBS Sports noted that Reba has never approached 90 seconds in any of her past public performances of the national anthem.

Following Reba's national anthem performance, the stage will be graced by none other than Post Malone, who will take on the patriotic duty of singing "America the Beautiful." Adding another layer of musical brilliance, singer and actress Andra Day will take center stage and sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

