Reba McEntire has called it quits with photographer Skeeter Lasuzzo after two years together.

A rep for the country singer confirmed the split to ET.

“Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending [the holidays] together,” McEntire told US Weekly. “We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways.”

Back in April, McEntire gushed about Lasuzzo while talking with ET ahead of the Academy of Country Music Awards.

"We're having a great time, traveling the world and seeing things and having fun," McEntire shared. "I'm still working and loving what I do. I'm at a time in my life where I'm very grateful, very content [and] very calm. Love it."

"We have a great time,” she reiterated while noting the best thing about Lasuzzo: “He has a wonderful sense of humor. We laugh a lot."



Days later, the two then posed on the carpet together at the glitzy awards show.

McEntire met Lasuzzo, a wildlife photographer, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the pair started dating in 2017.

