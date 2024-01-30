Reba McEntire TV Pilot Is in the Works: Everything We Know

Reba McEntire is heading back to the world of scripted television!

On Tuesday, ET confirmed that the singer and actress extraordinaire, 68, is planning to make her triumphant return to TV with an original NBC series that was recently picked up for a pilot.

According to representatives for NBC and Universal Television, The Voice coach will star and act as executive producer for a multi-cam comedy that sees her character inheriting her father's restaurant following his death. Things get interesting -- and presumably hilarious -- when she discovers that her business partner in the endeavor is a half-sister she never knew she had.

It's unclear at this time if any additional casting decisions have been made, including the role of Reba's half-sister. While little is known as to who will fill out the cast, it does appear NBC is using a surefire formula on the producing side to create a hit series.

The untitled project is a reunion for Reba and executive producers Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis -- all who hail from Reba's eponymous TV show. New to the team of EPs is Julie Abbott.

The new show is the first to receive a pilot order for the 2024 broadcast pilot season following the concurrent Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes in the summer and fall of 2023.

Reba, which ran on The WB (which later became The CW) from 2001 to 2007, also starred Joanna Garcia, Steve Howey, Christopher Rich and Melissa Peterman.

The news of the pilot comes on the heels of the announcement that Reba will take the stage in front of millions of viewers on Feb. 11, performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time!" she wrote in a tweet on Jan. 18.

Additionally, the singer and actress is coming off her first season on NBC's The Voice, where she coached two of the top five contestants, including runner-up Ruby Leigh, to the end of the show.

While speaking with ET in December, she took a moment to give a shout-out to her fellow coaches, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, and said they were incredibly helpful during her debut season.

"We're all still friends. And it's very helpful," she shared. "Especially John was really great... He helped me with the strategy."

She will return as a coach for the upcoming season, alongside Legend and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay.

The Voice returns for season 25 in February.

