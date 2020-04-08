Rebecca Black Says She Identifies as Queer

Rebecca Black is opening up about her sexuality.

The 22-year-old singer revealed on a recent episode of the Dating Straight podcast that she identifies as queer. Black said that she had recently been through a breakup with a woman, leading to her publicly coming out.

"I made a conscious decision to not, like, 'come out,'" she told hosts Amy Ordman and Jack Dodge. "People started asking and I stopped not responding. I'm still in the process, it feels like."

"Every day is different, it's something that over the past few years I've obviously been having a lot of conversations with myself about," Black added. "To me, the word 'queer' feels really nice. I have dated a lot of different types of people, and I just don't really know what the future holds. Some days, I feel a little more on the 'gay' side than others."

The singer also said she wasn't looking to hop back into a relationship anytime soon. "I don't really want to date right now, but even if I did, I have no choice," she explained with a laugh. "Unless I want to get on Raya and Skype date them? No."

Black rose to fame after her polarizing "Friday" music video was released in 2011, when she was just 13.

In a 2018 interview with ET, Black discussed the "overwhelming" criticism she faced as a young teen and how it has impacted her "complicated" relationship with social media today.

Watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rebecca Black's 'The Four' Exit Interview: Will She Collaborate With Meghan Trainor? (Exclusive)

'Friday' Singer Rebecca Black Pens Essay on Bullying: 'I Wasn't Sure I Would Survive'

Rebecca Black Turns 18: The 3 Most Important Things Her Song 'Friday' Taught Us

Rebecca Black on Whether She'll Collaborate With Meghan Trainor After 'The Four' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery