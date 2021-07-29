Rebel Wilson had a specific goal in mind when she decided to undertake her self-proclaimed "Year of Health" in 2020. The 41-year-old Australian actress has dropped 65 pounds since the start of her health journey, and during a recent Instagram Live, she opened up about her motivation behind the decision.

When a fan asked why she decided to lose weight, Wilson replied, "That is such a massive question, but I'm going to try to answer it for you. It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier.'"

Wilson noted that the doctor's comment "offended" her at the time "because I thought I was pretty healthy."

"That's, kind of, what started it, if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and have the eggs be a better quality," she continued. "So that's what, at first, it wasn't even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me really."

Back in May, Wilson got candid about her fertility journey, sharing that she'd had a setback.

"😞 I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

While Wilson didn't directly say what the "bad news" entailed, she did go on to write, "To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

