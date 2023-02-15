Rebel Wilson Says 'Pitch Perfect' Contract Would Not Permit Her to Lose Weight
Rebel Wilson on Her 'Work Hard, Play Hard' Approach to Health Af…
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
Tristan Thompson Apologizes for His 'Wrong Decisions' in Emotion…
Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional During Chat With Pamela Anderson
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly Following GRAMMY Loss With T…
Chris Stapleton Reacts to His National Anthem Performance at Sup…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Knew During GRAMMYs His…
North West Draws Impressive Pencil Sketches of Kris Jenner and B…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halft…
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup After He’s ‘Electro…
Ben Affleck Struggles as an Employee in Super Bowl Ad Outtakes (…
Audrina Patridge Mourns 15-Year-Old Niece Sadie's Death
Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Star-Studded Wedding Ce…
Is 'Yellowstone' Ending? Why Kevin Costner Is Possibly Looking t…
Gwendlyn Brown Says Dad Kody Has Changed Because He Can't 'Manip…
Baz Luhrmann Says Priscilla Presley Was Initially ‘Cynical’ Abou…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Boyfriend David Is '…
Ashley Graham Shows Off 'New Tummy' Months After Giving Birth
Rebel Wilson says her role as "Fat Amy" in the three Pitch Perfect movies, which spanned from 2012 to 2017, prevented her from dropping weight.
On the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, the 42-year-old actress tells host Alex Cooper that she didn't start to get healthy until she felt like "Pitch Perfect seemed like it was over."
"I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight, because I was in the contracts for that movie," Wilson explains. "I think it's not more than 10 pounds [you can lose] and not gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight that's in your contract."
Despite the contract, the Australian star tells Cooper that she'd "been thinking for a while" that she wanted to lead a healthier lifestyle. "I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend," she says of her acting parts in the past, including 2011's Bridesmaids and 2016's How to Be Single. "I love doing those roles, I love those characters, but then I did want to do more things. But then I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."
Wilson says once she started approaching 40, she met with a fertility doctor who advised she make healthier choices. "Slowly as I was turning 40, I became healthier," she notes.
In 2021, Wilson shared with BBC Breakfast that even her own team didn't initially support her weight loss.
"I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, 'OK, I'm going to do this Year of Health. I feel like I'm really going to physically transform and change my life,'" she recalled. "And they were like, 'Why? Why would you want to do that?' Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."
Also on Call Her Daddy, the actress opens up about her love life, revealing to Cooper that she wasn't in her first real relationship until 35. Then in 2019, Wilson declared it the "year of love," and said yes to any and all dates.
"Anyone who asks me out, I'm going to have to say yes," she recalls of the year, noting that she got four dates on Jan. 1, 2019. "I actually dated about 50 people in that one year, because I felt like I needed to make up for lost time -- and I wanted to find love."
Wilson did indeed find love! She is now dating Ramona Agruma and is mom to baby daughter Royce. For more with the actress, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Rebel Wilson Launches Fluid Dating App
Rebel Wilson Shares Previous Surrogate Miscarried Before Baby Royce
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Rock Matching Looks With Baby Royce
Rebel Wilson Says First Onscreen Kiss With a Woman Led to Her Partner
Related Gallery