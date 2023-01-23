Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma love a matching moment! Wilson took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share photos of her and Agruma in coordinating Valentino outfits as they posed with baby Royce.

The sweet snaps see Wilson in a black and beige printed wrap dress while Agruma opted for a red, matching blouse and pant set featuring the same print. The couple stood on either side cradling the little one, with Wilson placing a sticker that read, "I love you," over her baby girl. A second shot sees the proud mom lovingly looking at Royce, who this time, is covered by a GIF of red heart stickers.

Wilson shared more of their Valentino fits on her feed, which came during a trip to the Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai, where Beyoncé performed over the weekend.

Wilson has shared several photos of her family since announcing the arrival of her daughter in November. Last month, the Almond and the Seahorse actress shared photos from the couple's snowy vacation to Aspen, and the month before she shared snaps from the couple's Thanksgiving celebration, which marked her first holiday as a mom.

The same month, Wilson, who is co-parenting Royce with Agruma, opened up about welcoming the little one in an interview with Today.

"You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from that moment on, it was just, like, amazing and so emotional," the actress said during her chat.

Wilson admitted that she is working on finding the balance that comes with being a mother and a partner.

"It’s really challenging. I have this big international career and -- you know, I'm, like, the breadwinner of my family -- I like to think," she said. "So, it’s really challenging too, like, 'Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?'"

In a separate interview, Agruma also spoke about their relationship, and what it's been like raising Royce with Wilson thus far.

"Oh, it’s been life-changing," the Lemon Ve Limon founder said about life since Royce’s arrival. "It’s really amazing and I never thought it would feel this way. It's very special. I really enjoy it. It's like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself. Like, priorities change when you think like, 'Oh, I wish to go, like, have a massage or something.' Instead, you’re like, 'No I just want to spend time with her and be at home.'"

