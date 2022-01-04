Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Muscles as She Works Out in Front of the Sydney Opera House
Rebel Wilson Says Her Own Team Didn't Want Her to Lose Weight
Kim Kardashian Says Her Marriage to Kanye West Is ‘Irremediably …
'90 Day Fiancé's Paola Says She's 'Not Optimistic' About Her Mar…
New Year's Eve 2021! How to Celebrate With Ciara and Miley Cyrus
Halle Bailey Reacts to ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Javier Bardem Pr…
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert…
Jennifer Aniston Makes Nod to ’Friends’ in ‘Facts of Life’ Live …
Nick Cannon’s Main Priority Following Death of Infant Son Zen (S…
Melora Hardin Reveals Which ‘Office’ Scene Still Makes Her Laugh…
Alicia Keys Is a ‘Super Proud Mom’ After Recording First Song Wi…
Mark Hamill Joins Forces With Make-A-Wish at Disneyland Resorts’…
Travis Scott Claims He Was Unaware of Fatalities During Astrowor…
Tracee Ellis Ross Reflects on 'Black-ish's Series Finale at WWD …
Watch a Sneak Peek From UP tv's 'Fixing Up Christmas' Holiday Mo…
Adam Rodriguez and Jessica Camacho Get Into the Holiday Spirit i…
Rob Lowe Takes Us Back to the '80s in NatGeo's 'Top Ten' Series:…
Chris Noth Teases Mr. Big's Return After Shocking Death on ‘And …
'Selling Tampa' Cast Shares Wishes for Season 2 (Exclusive)
Watch Cardi B Give Fans Rare Glimpse of Baby Boy During Birthday…
Rebel Wilson chose a stunning location for her latest workout. The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share clips from her and her sister, Annachi Wilson's, recent waterfront workout in front of Australia's Sydney Opera House.
In one post, Rebel runs in place as Annachi strikes a pose with a peace sign while standing under the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Another Story features Rebel proudly flexing her arm with the Sydney Opera House in the background.
In addition to the bridge and opera house, the location is also the site of the upcoming Rebel Theatre, which was named in the actress' honor and is set to open in February.
According to a September press release, Rebel donated $1 million toward the cost to build the theater, which will be the new home of the Australian Theatre for Young People, a group she's long been involved with.
Rebel's most recent workout comes after she lost 77 pounds during her self-proclaimed "Year of Health," which she began in 2020. During an October appearance on the Australian morning show Sunrise, Rebel said that her life "changed dramatically" following her weight loss.
"It's kind of remarkable," she said. "... I'm proud of myself for improving my life for the better. It was hard work."
RELATED CONTENT:
Rebel Wilson Explains Why Her Team Didn't Want Her to Lose Weight
How Rebel Wilson's Life Has Changed Since Losing Nearly 80 Pounds
Rebel Wilson Rocks a Dazzling Black Mini Dress on the Red Carpet
Related Gallery