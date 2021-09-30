Rebel Wilson Rocks a Dazzling Black Mini Dress on the Red Carpet
Rebel Wilson Rocks a Swimsuit While Channeling Moana on TikTok
Olivia Rodrigo Stuns in Lacy Bodysuit at Met Gala 2021
Harry & Meghan Considered Outing Royal Family Member Who Made Al…
‘Doogie Kamealoha MD’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee on Which OG Star She…
'A.P. Bio' Season 4 First Look: Patton Oswalt Lets Out Some Stea…
Tom Holland’s Sweet Birthday Message to Zendaya
Ariana Grande Makes Her Debut on ‘The Voice’ in New Promo, Tom H…
See Howie Mandel’s Daughter Jackie Crash His ‘AGT’ Interview!
'The Voice': Watch Ariana Grande Make Her Coaching Debut in New …
'90 Day Fiancé': Alina Reveals Why She Fell for Steven But Her M…
Dog the Bounty Hunter Tears Up Over Daughter’s Claims of Racism,…
How Lifetime's New Prince Harry and Meghan Actors Prepared to Pl…
Mel C Talks Potential Spice Girls Reunion on ‘Dancing With the S…
‘RHOSLC’ Cast React to Jen Shah’s Arrest Ahead of Season 2 Premi…
Lisa Rinna Talks Return to Soap Operas in ‘Days of Our Lives: Be…
Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Her First Child With Cooke Maroney
Alicia Silverstone and More Stars Spotted Front Row at Christian…
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer No. 1
‘Sex Education’: Asa Butterfield on Otis and Maeve’s Future and …
Rebel Wilson is looking radiant on the red carpet! The 41-year-old Australian actress looked incredible on Wednesday at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair premiere party in Los Angeles.
Wilson donned a sleek, sequin-covered black blazer mini dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She paired the look with hose and black heels.
The Pitch Perfect star is continuing to lead her healthy lifestyle and reap the benefits after losing 65 pounds in 2020 during her self-proclaimed "Year of Health."
Back in June, she opened up during a fan Q&A about her motivation behind her transformation. When a fan asked what prompted her to lose the weight, she replied, "That is such a massive question, but I'm going to try to answer it for you. It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier.'"
She added, "That's, kind of, what started it, if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and have the eggs be a better quality. So that's what, at first, it wasn't even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me really."
RELATED CONTENT:
Rebel Wilson Reflects on Her 'Unhealthiest' Time With Throwback Pic
Rebel Wilson Recreates Britney Spears' '90s Music Video
Rebel Wilson Shares the Inspiration Behind Her 65-Pound Weight Loss