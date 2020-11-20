Rebel Wilson has been on a long and impressive journey in 2020 amid her self-proclaimed "Year of Health."

On Thursday, she shared a photo of herself visiting the VIVAMAYR Altaussee, a medical and holistic wellness retreat in Lake Altaussee, Austria. The picturesque spot has a special meaning for the 40-year-old Australian actress as it was where she decided to focus her energy on getting in shape.

"Enjoying a morning walk amongst health treatments at the glorious @vivamayraltaussee ...finishing my Year of Health off STRONG at the place that gave me that first kick-start 😁" she captioned a pic on Instagram. "If you want to boost your immune system, this is the place to be x ps this is no filter, it really is this beautiful here - they shot part of James Bond Spectre here."

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Stories

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Stories

In the photo, Wilson is wearing headphones and a warm army green winter coat over her workout gear. Beautiful mountain peaks are visible in the background as is the clear reflection of the mountains in the lake.

Wilson was clearly taken with the backdrop, posting a series of shots of herself sans coat showing off her impressive physical transformation as well as her beautiful environment. She also shared a shot of herself indoors sticking out her tongue, writing, "Friday night in Austrian lockdown 🥂 somebody save me!"

Wilson has been open with her fans about her weight loss journey. She recently revealed she's down 40 pounds and is very close to her goal weight of 165 pounds. For more on her transformation, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Rebel Wilson Reveals She’s 6 Pounds From Her Goal Weight This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Toned Stomach, Shares Inspirational Message

Rebel Wilson Says She's Lost 40 Pounds in Her 'Year of Health'

Rebel Wilson Poses in Sports Bra as She Nears Her Weight Loss Goal

Related Gallery