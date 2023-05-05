Friday night's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox was halted for several minutes in the top of the first inning when a fan fell into the visitor's bullpen at Citizens Bank Park. The fan, a young adult male, was taken away on a stretcher and a cart.

"The fan was transported to Jefferson Hospital for treatment and was conscious and responsive upon leaving the ballpark," the Phillies said in an update.

According to the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast, the fan reached over the railing for a baseball in the flower bed above the bullpen, lost his balance, and fell into the Red Sox bullpen.

An update from Citizens Bank Park on what happened with the fan in the Red Sox bullpen in the top of the first inning: pic.twitter.com/SPQdxLl0jM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 5, 2023

The fan was awake and alert as he was carted off the field, albeit with bruising on his face. The game was halted approximately 10 minutes while medical personal treated the fan.

Friday's game is the first of a five-game homestand for the Phillies. It is also Bryce Harper's first home game of the season following his speedy recovery from Tommy John surgery.

This story was originally published by CBS Sports on May 5.

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery

The Masters Grinds to a Halt After 3 Massive Pine Trees Topple Over

New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor on Balancing His Career and Family

Morgan Wallen Tears Up at His Old Baseball Field, Talks New Album