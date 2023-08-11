Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's kids are all grown up! On Thursday, Ava and Deacon Phillippe stepped out to attend an event together -- without their famous parents.

The siblings were all smiles as they attended the Molly Dickson x Madewell Celebration Event, which was held in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday.

Ava, 23, looked cool in a denim mini skirt and white crop top, while her younger brother, 19-year-old Deacon, opted for a pants and bomber jacket look.

The duo happily posed together at the event and looked remarkably similar to their famous parents, who were married from 1999 to 2008.

Tommaso Boddi/WWD via Getty Images

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon in 2002 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Ava and Deacon even posed in a photo booth at the event. The elder sibling shared the pics on her Instagram Story, quipping alongside them, "These genes love your jeans."

Ava Phillippe / Instagram

Deacon also posted photos from the event, thanking the organizers for letting him and Ava "take dumb sibling pics."

Instagram / Deacon Phillippe

When ET spoke with Ryan in February, he opened up about his kids' future in the entertainment industry.

"The focus is really music, that's what he's in school for right now," the proud dad said of Deacon. "He may dabble in acting at some point but he's got a great album about to come out, and he's looking at signing with a label soon. So, that's going to be his focus."

As for Ava, who looked just like Reese in Instagram photos last month, Ryan noted that she's "undecided" about acting, but added, "You never know what'll happen in the future."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ava Phillippe Responds After Fans Say Her Boyfriend Resembles Dad Ryan Phillippe This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Reese Witherspoon Twins With Daughter Ava in Matching Red Carpet Looks

Reese Witherspoon, Ex Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son's Album Release

Ryan Phillippe Dishes on Son Deacon's Acting Debut and Musical Future

Related Gallery