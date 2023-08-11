Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Kids Ava and Deacon Attend Event Without Their Famous Parents: Pic!
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's kids are all grown up! On Thursday, Ava and Deacon Phillippe stepped out to attend an event together -- without their famous parents.
The siblings were all smiles as they attended the Molly Dickson x Madewell Celebration Event, which was held in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday.
Ava, 23, looked cool in a denim mini skirt and white crop top, while her younger brother, 19-year-old Deacon, opted for a pants and bomber jacket look.
The duo happily posed together at the event and looked remarkably similar to their famous parents, who were married from 1999 to 2008.
Ava and Deacon even posed in a photo booth at the event. The elder sibling shared the pics on her Instagram Story, quipping alongside them, "These genes love your jeans."
Deacon also posted photos from the event, thanking the organizers for letting him and Ava "take dumb sibling pics."
When ET spoke with Ryan in February, he opened up about his kids' future in the entertainment industry.
"The focus is really music, that's what he's in school for right now," the proud dad said of Deacon. "He may dabble in acting at some point but he's got a great album about to come out, and he's looking at signing with a label soon. So, that's going to be his focus."
As for Ava, who looked just like Reese in Instagram photos last month, Ryan noted that she's "undecided" about acting, but added, "You never know what'll happen in the future."
