It was a mother-daughter night out for Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe -- and they made it a matchy-matchy moment!

The duo stepped out in support of Oceana's SeaChange Summer Party on Saturday, with Witherspoon plugging her role as a global ambassador for the clean beauty brand Biossance. Witherspoon, 47, and Phillippe, 23, were glowing in a pre-event selfie, donning matching white bathrobes and a minimalist makeup look with their blonde hair styled in similar loose waves.

They kept the coordinating theme going on the red carpet, changing into strikingly similar dresses that featured strapless necklines and ruched bodices. Phillippe's white dress featured a slightly longer hemline, while Witherspoon's came in a pale seafoam green color that landed just below her knee.

While the smiling pair couldn't have looked more similar at the event, their hotel room selfie had fans all over the comments remarking on Phillippe's undeniable resemblance to her father, actor Ryan Phillippe.

"She is the female version of her father," wrote one fan. Another added, "Why do ya’ll always say TWINS? They’re both very beautiful women, but Ava is the twin of her father. Deacon looks just like Reese."

"Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈 #BiossancePartner" Witherspoon captioned her post.

Phillippe took to her Instagram Story to post, "Had a lovely night with my favorite mama."

Ava Phillippe / Instagram Story

Witherspoon shares her elder two children, Ava and 19-year-old Deacon, with her Cruel Intentions co-star. The former couple was married from 1999 to 2008. Witherspoon went on to wed Jim Toth in 2011, though the pair, who are parents of 10-year-old son Tennessee, recently announced they were ending their marriage.

The Big Little Lies actress recently opened up to Harper's Bazaar about her decision to announce the news of her divorce with Toth via a joint statement on Instagram in March -- a contrast to how her divorce from Ryan Phillippe was handled in 2008.

"It’s interesting what happened to me," Witherspoon, who also appeared on the magazine's cover, said. "When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control."

She continued, "To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening. Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that."

In her professional life, Witherspoon is continuing her work with her production company, Hello Sunshine, and finding ways to slow down and not take on so much. The Academy Award winner shared that in the past, she worried about landing certain roles and being perceived in a certain way. Today, in her 40s, she is embracing the "I don't care" that has come with her age.

"I think you start to realize there’s a finite amount of time that you have to accomplish what you want to accomplish in this world and that worrying about other people’s opinions of you is a waste of your precious time,” Witherspoon told the mag. "It’s a liberation in your 40s to feel free of other people’s opinions. I mean, they’re always there. They just don’t matter as much to you, and it’s a great feeling."

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Split After 12 Years of Marriage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Reese Witherspoon's Ex Jim Toth Spotted With Rumored New Girlfriend

Reese Witherspoon Didn't Want to Film Sex Scene With Mark Wahlberg

Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Jim Toth Split

'The Morning Show' Season 3 Release Date Revealed: See New Photos

Reese Witherspoon, Ex Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son's Album Release

Related Gallery