Reese Witherspoon Launches VOD Channel, Will Star in Her First Unscripted Series

Reese Witherspoon is making big moves.

It was announced on Tuesday that the 42-year-old actress' media company, Hello Sunshine, is pairing up with AT&T to launch the Hello Sunshine Video On Demand (VOD) channel. Hello Sunshine focuses on storytelling, creating and discovering content that celebrates women and puts them at the center of the story.

According to a press release, the VOD channel will premiere two female-driven original series, including Witherspoon’s first-ever unscripted series -- Shine On With Reese -- debuting July 17. Shine On With Reese aims to celebrate the stories of extraordinary women who have created their own paths to success, with guests including Dolly Parton, Ava DuVernay, Pink, America Ferrera and Kacey Musgraves to name a few.

The trailer teases Witherspoon stepping in to Parton's iconic closet.

The second show is The Home Edit’s Master the Mess -- premiering Sept. 4 -- starring decluttering gurus Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit, a Nashville-based business that blends functionality with their signature clean aesthetic. The Home Edit will tackle the pantries, closets, bathrooms and laundry rooms of families who are about to experience a transformation in their lives.



“I am thrilled to have such like-minded, creative collaborators at AT&T to help Hello Sunshine pursue our mission of elevating and showcasing the voices of women that we have such admiration and respect for,” Witherspoon said in a statement about the big news. “I am so excited for the world to experience the stories from our partnership with AT&T, which are set to be equal parts entertaining, inspiring, thought-provoking and unabashedly real."

The mom of three's business moves have some calling Witherspoon the next Oprah Winfrey. The two are indeed good friends, starring in A Wrinkle in Time together earlier this year. For more on their close friendship, watch the video below:

