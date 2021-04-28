Reese Witherspoon is comparing how she, Britney Spears and other female stars were portrayed in the media when they were all coming up in the entertainment industry.

During an interview with Time, the 45-year-old actress recalls the constant attention she received from the paparazzi after her divorce from Ryan Phillippe in November 2006, and how it differed from the narrative given to Spears when she was divorcing Kevin Federline at the same time. The women also had children around the same age when they announced their breakups.

Witherspoon points out that Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were painted as "bad" in the media while women like herself and Jennifer Garner were labeled as "good."