Nothing but sweet memories for Reese Witherspoon!

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the actress at the Something From Tiffany's premiere, where she discussed the parallels between her new rom-com and her iconic Tiffany's moment in 2002's Sweet Home Alabama.

"I think there is something so magical about that Tiffany's moment," Witherspoon gushed. "I hear about it all the time, people say, that moment from Sweet Home Alabama, just really stays with people. I always love collaborating with the brand, 'cause it's just this timeless, classic, beautiful brand and doesn't everybody love something in a little blue box?"

As for what she loved most about shooting that "magical" scene at the beloved jewelry store -- a scene she recreated back in 2015 -- Witherspoon told ET it had to be having Tiffany's all to herself.

"I think I was like, 24 years old, and it was a night shoot, so we were up all night, and they had closed down the whole store, so we were allowed to walk around and look at all the jewelry, everything," The Morning Show star recounted. "And it was just magical. It was very magical."

Witherspoon's latest turn behind the camera brings that same sparkle, with Something From Tiffany's bringing that rom-com magic to a new Christmas-time film. In the movie, out Dec. 9, Zoey Deutch plays a woman whose life gets upended when an engagement ring that was for someone else leads her to the person she's meant to be with.

"It's just a classic, kind of, misunderstanding movie, with it being Christmas, you got New York at Christmas time," Witherspoon, who serves as an executive producer on the project, said. "It's just one of those movies you want to sit and watch over and over again."

With the holiday season around the corner, Witherspoon said she'll be doing just that, as she and her family get cozy by the fire.

"Oh, so much fun," she said of how the holidays will look like at her home. "We just do lots of baking and sitting cozy by the fire, I watched the Lindsay Lohan movie -- loved it. Loved. Stuff like that. Things that are like, cozy and Christmas-y and holiday."

Something From Tiffany's premieres Dec. 9 on Prime Video.

