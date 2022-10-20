Jennifer Coolidge is ready to bend and snap right back into the world of Legally Blonde. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Coolidge at The White Lotus premiere Thursday night where she teased what fans can expect from the franchise's third film.

Legally Blonde 3 was officially given the green light in May 2020, with Reese Witherspoon returning as powerful in pink attorney, Elle Woods, and Coolidge set to reprise the role of Paulette, Elle's manicurist and confidante. Also attached to the film is Mindy Kaling, who is writing the new script alongside Dan Goor.

"I know nothing, I mean I don't know if they wanted to surprise me or something, 'cause I hear about it a lot," Coolidge said of the highly anticipated third installment. "I heard that Mindy has this amazing version of our next round, but I haven't seen it. I don't have the call yet."

When asked if she was looking forward to it Coolidge said, "Of course. Of course."

"Legally Blonde? Why Not? Reese and Mindy!" the Emmy-winner excitedly added.

While Coolidge said she hasn't officially gotten the call, Kaling's already written her in, telling ET back in April that Coolidge will "1,000 percent" return for the new installment.

"[She] is just someone who all writers would kill to write for," Kaling said. "She is so funny. She elevates any material and she is just like... She can just do a glance, it is just hilarious. And so as a writer, it's the jackpot. Especially in that character, her character, [beautician] Paulette, is so funny and their dynamic is so funny. It's been really great. She [has] a very juicy story in this one. That's all I can say, and by the way, Elle has a very juicy story. The two of them, seeing what they look like now after 20 years, is really fun."

Where The White Lotus is concerned, Coolidge, who returned for the HBO Max hit's second season after her award-winning performance as a delusional millionaire, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, said she'd "absolutely" love to be a part of a possible third season, though she's not sure yet what the show's creator, Mike White, has up his sleeve.

"Yes, of course," Coolidge gushed. "I mean, I don't know what Mike has in mind, but yes, I would love to."

Spanning seven episodes, the second installment of The White Lotus premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. On HBO and HBO Max.

'Legally Blonde' Turns 21! What's Happening With Part 3



