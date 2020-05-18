Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor To Write 'Legally Blonde 3' Script

Legally Blonde 3 is closer than ever to becoming a reality.

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have been tapped by MGM to pen the script for the long-awaited sequel project, ET has confirmed.

The third installment in the beloved comedy franchise will also see star Reese Witherspoon reprising her role as the overachieving and dynamic Elle Woods.

Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production banner is reportedly one of the companies producing the project, and it's something the actress has been teasing for several years.

Kaling -- best known for creating The Mindy Project and her work on The Office -- starred alongside Witherspoon in the 2018 fantasy adventure A Wrinkle In Time. Goor, meanwhile, is best known for his work on the TV shows Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Legally Blonde came out in 2001, with the sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, coming out two years later. Both were financial successes for MGM.

ET spoke with Witherspoon in October, and she addressed questions of which actors might be reprising their roles for the hotly-anticipated movie.

"It's just a development project right now, so we'll see," Witherspoon explained. "I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there's so many great characters that people love… If we end up doing it, hopefully they end up all being there."

