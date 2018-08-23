In Support the Girls, Regina Hall plays Lisa, the overworked and underappreciated manager of a Hooters-esque "breastaurant" called Double Whammies. When she's not navigating the various dramas of the 20-something waitresses that work for her, she throws a car wash to raise legal funds for one of her girls (who may or may not have run over her abusive boyfriend with her car).

In this exclusive clip, Lisa checks with the new girl, Jannelle (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Dylan Gelula), to see if anyone is questioning what the money is for.

"They think it's for new uniforms, which is, like, fine, but I'm trying to upsell opportunities. So, I'm going to tell this old guy it's for medical stuff, 'cause, like, he can relate to that--"

"No, no, no. Don't do that. Don't lie," Lisa objects.

"I'm just going to spin it," Jannelle shrugs. "This guy with a goatee asked me if it was for us to get boob jobs and I said, 'Hell yeah,' and he gave me 50 bucks. I'm, like, a marketing major."

Support the Girls, from writer-director Andrew Bujalski (Results), co-stars Haley Lu Richardson, Shayna McHayle (aka the rapper Junglepussy), AJ Michalka, Jana Kramer and Brooklyn Decker and opens in theaters on Aug. 24.

Magnolia Pictures

Watch the trailer for Support the Girls:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Lisa Conroy is the last person you'd expect to find in a highway-side "sports bar with curves," but as general manager at Double Whammies, she's come to love the place and its customers. An incurable den mother, she nurtures and protects her girls fiercely -- but over the course of one trying day, her optimism is battered from every direction... Double Whammies sells a big, weird American fantasy, but what happens when reality pokes a bunch of holes in it?"

