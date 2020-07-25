Regis Philbin Dead at 88: William Shatner, Jimmy Kimmel and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Late TV Host
Regis Philbindied on Friday at the age of 88. The legendary television host's family confirmed his death, sharing that he died from natural causes.
"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the Philbin family tells ET in a statement on Saturday.
Following the news of his death, friends, former colleagues and fans took to Twitter to express their condolences.
"Saddened to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. Condolences to his wife Joy.
😞," William Shatner tweeted.
Jimmy Kimmel also wrote that "Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun."
"He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much," he concluded.
See more tributes, below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Regis Philbin, Iconic TV Host, Dead at 88
Regis Philbin and Daughter J.J. Dish on His Special 'Single Parents' Cameo (Exclusive)
Regis Philbin Makes Callbacks to Past Gigs in 'Single Parents' Debut: Watch (Exclusive)