Reign Disick Gets a Haircut and Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Not OK' 

The reign of Reign Disick's long hair has come to an end. Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to share with fans that her 5-year-old son had finally cut his waist-long hair -- and no, she's "not OK."

"I am not ok," she captioned the pic of Reign sporting a fresh buzz cut.

Fans and Kardashian's famous friends offered support in the comments. "omggggg the cutest," Hailey Bieber wrote, as Khadijah Malik commented, "But he’s so handsome 😍."

"✨ Angel baby ✨," Kacey Musgraves added.

Kardashian has previously defended her decision to leave Reign's hair long. In April, she responded to a troll on Instagram who suggested she "Cut [her] son's hair." "Most gorgeous hair on earth, anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG," she replied.

Last October, she told another hater to "not worry about kids that aren't her own." "He is a happy boy," she said of Reign.

Kardashian has typically waited a few years before giving her kids their first haircut. Her daughter, Penelope, got her "first ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years" in February 2019. See more on the reality star in the video below.

Kourtney Kardashian Says Filming 'KUWTK' Became a 'Toxic Environment' After 14 Years



