Reminiscence

Hugh Jackman's private investigator exists in a not-so-far-off future, where global warming has submerged the city of Miami and sci-fi tech allows you to escape into better memories from the past. That's how he becomes entangled with a missing femme fatale (Rebecca Ferguson) in Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy's feature debut.

Annette

Take a chance and turn this one on, what do you have to lose? Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard play a stand-up comic and famed opera singer, respectively, who fall for one another. It's out-there and intimate and did we mention it's a musical? It also won director Leos Carax the award for Best Director at this year's Cannes.

Truth Be Told, Season 2

Octavia Spencer is back as true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell and investigating a new case that involves her childhood friend-turned-media mogul. That's where Kate Hudson comes in, for her first-ever starring TV gig. (If you don't count the string of guest star appearances she did on Glee.)

The Chair

If Sandra Oh's on it, we're watching: Grey's Anatomy, Killing Eve, and now The Chair, a dramedy in which she plays the first woman to chair her department at the prestigious Pembroke University. Jay Duplass and Holland co-star, with Amanda Peet serving as showrunner on her first series.

CODA

The only hearing person in her family, high schooler Ruby (Locke & Key's Emilia Jones) comes of age when she discovers a passion for music. (The title is short for "Child of Deaf Adults.") CODA was the breakout film at Sundance this year and is now streaming, co-starring Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant.

The Suicide Squad

The gang's not all here, but Task Force X has once again recruited fan faves like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn for a bloody hilarious and hilariously bloody mission alongside a who's who of what's that: Idris Elba's Bloodsport, John Cena's Peacemaker and Sylvester Stallone's King Shark, plus Polka-Dot Man, Ratcatcher II, Weasel, Javelin and so many more.

Modern Love, Season 2

Amazon's Emmy-nominated anthology series has gathered another group of your favorite stars (including Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Garrett Hedlund, Dominique Fishback and Minnie Driver, among many more) to tell another collection of love stories, including a COVID-era romance about a meet cute aboard a train.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 2

If Eugene Cordero was your breakout star of Loki, then you can get a lot more of him aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos, as Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Cordero) and Tendi (Noël Wells) return for a new season of animated hijinks on a journey to live long and prosper.

Schmigadoon!

From the streamer that brought Ted Lasso into your life comes another winsome comedy starring two comedians who deserve the world: Cecily Strong (an undersung hero of SNL) and Keegan-Michael Key play a couple who find themselves trapped in a musical from the '40s and unable to escape until they find true love. Season finale now streaming.

Cooking With Paris

"That's hot" takes on a new meaning in the OG princess of reality TV's return to the form: On Paris Hilton's very first cooking show, she scalds, burns, undercooks and wings it through a series of recipes with glamorous guests like Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian and the reigning queen of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her mom Kathy Hilton.

Jungle Cruise

Based on the beloved Disney attraction, the adventure stars Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton, a turn of the century researcher who travels to the Amazon in search of a legendary tree with the ability to cure all known maladies. There, she hires a hapless riverboat skipper named Frank (Dwayne Johnson), to take her down the river. Punnery ensues. (Available with Premier Access)

FBOY Island

Have fun explaining this title to your mom. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the series drops three single gals onto an island with a cavalcade of guys who are either genuinely looking for love -- or are f**kboys, which in this case means they're just there for the cash (but probably wouldn't turn down a FBOY With Benefits sitch). The women must figure out who's who. As for us? We're already in love with this dumb, dumb program.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Your favorite East High Wildcats are back for the sophomore season, with new cast members (including Derek Hough and Asher Angel), new drama (Nina and Ricky are going long distance) and a new musical: Beauty and the Beast! "Season 2 blows season 1 out of the water," Joshua Bassett teased ET.

Ted Lasso, Season 2

Everybody's favorite "football" coach is back for another season of kindness, biscuits and some sports, too. Following a history-making Emmy nominations haul, season 2 will get rom-commyy for Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and AFC Richmond fight to prove themselves on the pitch. New episodes weekly.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson's original Avenger finally gets her own solo film: A globetrotting spy thriller that sees Natasha on the run and teaming up her "sister," Yelena (Florence Pugh), to take on a comic book baddie named Taskmaster. Rachel Weisz co-stars as a fellow Widow-turned-shady scientist with David Harbour as the Russian super soldier, Red Guardian. (Available with Premier Acess)

Gossip Girl

She's baaaaaack. Everyone's favorite digital tattletale has moved on from Serena and Blair to sink her claws into a new clique in this continuation of the iconic series -- with a twist. Kristen Bell returns as the voice of Gossip Girl, alongside a sexy new cast of Upper East Siders.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

The draggiest, gaggiest, goopiest competition show is shantaying to streaming for All Stars 6, which pits 13 returning queens (Ginger Minj! A'Keria C. Davenport! Jan!) against one another for a "game within a game." If you want to know what that means, tune in as all is ruveal -- but we all know Mama Ru loves a twist.

Love Island

It's not officially summer until a bunch of horny Islanders head to the Villa. This season, there's even more Love to go around: In addition to new episodes each week, Paramount+ will stream a new, exclusive episode too spicy to air on TV on Mondays, as well as Love Island: The Drop on Sunday and Love Island: Laid Bare on Fridays.

The Good Fight, Season 5

Diane Lockhart is back, baby. The fifth season will see Diane (Christine Baranski) partner up with Liz Lawrence (Audra McDonald) to take on new attorneys, a new roster of kooky clients (including Mandy Patinkin's wanna-be judge) and the juiciest cases yet. Wayne Brady, Wanda Sykes and Jane Lynch are all along for the ride.

Luca

In Pixar's newest flick, Luca and his best friend, Alberto, set out to have the best summer ever on the Italian Riviera: Endless gelato, nonstop scooter rides and one big, huge secret: They're tweenage sea monsters disguised as humans. The voice cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan.

iCarly

Lizzie McGuire may not be getting the grown up reboot of our dreams but iCarly is, with Miranda Cosgrove reprising her role as the titular influencer 10 years after the Nickelodeon series ended. Now, Carly is navigating dating and other 20-something drama in the social media age, joined by familiar faces (Spencer and Freddie are back!) and a brand new bestie.

Hacks

Jean Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian and Queen of Las Vegas who reluctantly begins mentoring a young upstart (Hannah Einbinder) in hopes of salvaging both of their careers. It's the hilarious, heartwarming show we never knew we needed but couldn't imagine our lives without.

Cruella

Who was Cruella de Vil before she became the wannabe puppy murderer we all know and love? As played by Emma Stone in this '70s-set origin story, she's an aspiring fashion designer named Estrella. You'll have to tune in to find out how Dalmatians factor in, but expect endless over-the-top costumes and appearances by some other beloved characters, too.

Rugrats

It's the same Rugrats you loved with a kid, just for the 21 century. The iconic '90s cartoon returns with a CG- makeover, but while it may look different, it will sound the same: Tommy Pickles and his pint-sized friends are all voiced by the same actors from when you were young, ready to embark on new adventures.

Friends and The Reunion

Your favorite Central Perk sextet is streaming on HBO Max, and there's no better time to binge the entire series than with the debut of the years-in-the-making reunion. Catch up with Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross, check in on Ugly Naked Guy, grab a coffee from Gunther and figure out, once and for all, if they were really "on a break."

Girls5eva

Here's something to fill the 30 Rock-sized hole in your heart. Tina Fey is one of many executive producers on this comedy about a one-hit wonder girl group-turned-working mom Dawn (Sara Bareilles), wannabe influencer Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Christian housewife Summer (Busy Philipps) and out and proud Gloria (Paula Pell) who mount their big comeback.

Bridgerton

While it’s being liked to Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey, Bridgerton is a true Shondaland original. The ensemble series about high society kicks off as Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the revered and expansive Bridgerton family, makes her debut in London’s marriage market and become the subject of the mysterious Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheet.

The Flight Attendant

If you haven't caught The Flight Attendant yet, it's time to get on board. Kaley Cuoco returns to TV for her first live-action role since The Big Bang Theory in this HBO Max mystery, playing Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up after a night of drunken sex with a handsome stranger (Michiel Huisman), only to find her lover gruesomely murdered in her hotel bed.

Star Trek: Discovery

Disco'sthird season picked up after a game-changing cliffhanger, when Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew blasted off 930 years into the future. Season 3 also welcomed the franchise’s first transgender and non-binary characters, plus a mysterious ally, Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala), and his furry companion, a cat named Grudge.

Hamilton

The beloved (and 11-time Tony-winning) Broadway musical is finally available to watch at home, offering fans a composite of several productions of the hip-hop founding father saga recorded at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original 2016 cast, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Philippa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs and more.

Survivor

Twenty years after its premiere season, Survivor has continued to outwit, outplay and outlast, delivering some of reality TV's most grueling challenges and compelling personalities. Stream every season of the ultimate competition show on Paramount+ now.

