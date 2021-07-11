Locking lips and running errands! Things seem to be going well between Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead.

The pair were photographed packing on the PDA while spending time together in Laguna Beach, California on July 8.

The pair were spotted walking arm-in-arm as they strolled around the city and stopped in to a local hardware story near Anstead's oceanfront home to buy some firewood.

Amid their conversation and shopping, the cute couple also shared a passionate kiss in a sweet moment that was captured by photographers.

P&P / MEGA

In early July, Zellweger and Anstead were photographed for the first time together since news broke that they were dating.

The latest outing comes after the two spent Fourth of July weekend together in Laguna Beach, and enjoyed a romantic stroll and a bike ride around town.

Rumors that Zellweger and Anstead were dating first started swirling in June -- around the same time Anstead's divorce from ex-wife Christina Haack was finalized. Speculation began after he and Zellweger worked together on Anstead's upcoming Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Check out the video below for more on Anstead's recent love life.

Christina Haack Says Divorce From Ant Anstead Was ‘For the Best’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Kiss During Romantic Bike Ride: Pics

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Seen Together for the First Time

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Are Reportedly Dating

Christina Haack's Divorce From Ant Anstead Finalized

Ant Anstead Says It 'Was Not My Decision' to Split From Wife Christina

Related Gallery