Sure, Renee Zellweger is approaching 50 but she’s truly never looked better!

The gorgeous actress stepped out on Saturday night in West Hollywood where she beamed while showcasing her svelte figure in jeans and a comfy grey long-sleeve sweater. She finished off the look with tan brown boots and a Texas Longhorns baseball cap. The acclaimed thespian was snapped while out dining at celeb hot-spot Catch.

This Zellweger sighting comes just days after news surfaced that she has been tapped to star in Netflix’s upcoming series What/If. She will play Ann in the unique thriller that seeks to ask difficult questions about acceptable and unacceptable social behavior.

What/If will be an anthology series, with each season tackling a different mortality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material -- and the power of a single fateful decision, potentially changing one individual’s life forever. The series, created by Revenge and Swingtown creator Mike Kelley and producer Robert Zemeckis, will consist of 10 episodes, each 60 minutes in length.

Splash News

The Oscar-winner can next be seen in Judy, in which she plays the beloved actress and singer Judy Garland. The film revolves around a specific chapter in Garland’s life when she arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform several sold-out concerts.

Get more film news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Renee Zellweger to Star in New Netflix Series 'What/If'

Liza Minnelli Does 'Not Approve' of Movie Starring Renée Zellweger as Her Mom Judy Garland

Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable as She Totally Transforms Into Judy Garland for New Biopic

Related Gallery