Renee Zellweger is headed to Netflix!

The 49-year-old actress has signed on to star in the streaming service’s new drama series, What/If, in her first major TV role.

Zellweger will play a character named Ann in the social thriller, which will explore the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things, according to the press release. The anthology drama series, from Revenge and Swingtown creator Mike Kelley and producer Robert Zemeckis, will consist of 10 episodes, 60 minutes in length.

Each season will focus on a different mortality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

Zellweger joins a string of movie stars recently diving into television, including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep on Big Little Lies, Amy Adams on Sharp Objects, Julia Roberts on the upcoming Homecoming and Jennifer Aniston on an untitled project for Apple TV.

For now, however, Zellweger is working on her latest film, playing Judy Garland in the upcoming movie, Judy. See her stunning transformation to portray the late legend in the video below.

