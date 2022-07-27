Retta is opening up about why Good Girls was canceled. During a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the 52-year-old comedian revealed why the NBC series isn't returning for a fifth season.

"We were very close to a fifth season, but one person ruined it for all of cast and crew and so it's not back," she said.

In response, Kelly Ripa asked why one person couldn't be replaced, to which Retta replied, "It was a little too close to when they would have to start and figure out story."

The morning show co-host continued to protest, even offering up ideas as to how the show could be brought back.

"Trust me, Kelly! I'm salty!" Retta said. "I was literally like, 'OK, maybe there was a bomb scare at some point and then a bomb actually went off and that's why that person's gone.'"

Retta, who starred on the show alongside Mae Whitman and Christina Hendricks, didn't disclose the identity of the person in question.

Last July, TVLine reported that NBC had unofficially decided to renew Good Girls for a fifth and final season, and that production had been tentatively slated to begin in spring 2022.

As part of the deal, per the outlet, all three leading ladies had agreed to take a pay cut, but still the show wound up canceled. An NBC insider told the outlet that the network had been "unable to make the financials work," while another person close to the network cited "creative issues."

An insider at the show, meanwhile, hinted to the outlet that scheduling and money were an issue for Manny Montana, who co-starred in the series. At the time, Montana's rep declined to comment for TVLine's article.

Good Girls aired its series finale last July. Seasons 1 through 4 of Good Girls are streaming on Netflix.

