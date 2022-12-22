Rex Orange County's Sexual Assault Charges Dropped

All six charges of sexual assault against British pop star Rex Orange County were dismissed this week after an investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Alexander O'Connor, was accused in October of assaulting a woman twice on June 1 in London's West End neighborhood, and then four additional times the following day -- once in a taxi and three times at his home in Notting Hill.

O'Connor pleaded not guilty to all six charges in October and was released on unconditional bail. A trial date had been set for Jan. 3, but findings of the investigation revealed "there is no merit in this case going to trial," the singer's statement now reads.

"Not guilty verdicts were entered to all the charges," O'Connor's statement continued. "I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind."

O'Connor then specified the details of the accusations he is now cleared of. "I would like to clarify some details around what I was accused of, as I have not been able to address this until now and inaccuracies about the case have circulated," he wrote. "I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to 6 charges of sexual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me."

O'Connor thanked his team for their support and said, "It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved."

O'Connor first came to fame with his 2017 hits, "Best Friend" and "Love Is Easy." He's also known for his work on Tyler, the Creator's album, Flower Boy, and his three studio albums, the latest of which, titled Who Cares?, was released in March.

