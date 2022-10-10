English pop singer Rex Orange County has been charged with six counts of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident with a woman in London in June, The Sun reports.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, appeared in a London courtroom Monday where he denied the allegations. After pleading not guilty to all six charges, O’Connor was released on unconditional bail. A provisional trial date for the singer has been set for Jan. 3, 2023.

O’Connor is accused of assaulting the woman twice on June 1 in London's West End neighborhood, and then four additional times the next day -- once in a taxi and three times at his home in Notting Hill.

In a statement from O'Connor's rep, the indie rocker continued to deny the allegations and said he "looks forward to clearing his name in court."

"Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court," the statement reads. "He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings."

O'Connor first came to fame with his 2017 hits "Best Friend" and "Love Is Easy." That same year, he was featured on two songs on Tyler, the Creator's album, Flower Boy. He also dropped a mixtape and three studio albums, the latest of which titled, Who Cares?, was released in March.

RELATED CONTENT:

PnB Rock Dead: Man and Teen Son Charged With Rapper's Murder

Matt Altman Speaks Out After Wife's Domestic Violence Arrest

A$AP Rocky Charged with Assault for Alleged Hollywood Shooting

Danny Masterson Charged With 3 Counts of Rape This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery