A$AP Rocky is facing criminal charges for alleged assault. The charges were announced by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," Gascon stated in a press release issued by his office.

Gascón continued, "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

Rocky -- real name Rakim Mayers -- faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, according to the announcement. An arraignment hearing is set for Aug. 17.

Police say that on Nov. 6, 2021, at 10:15 p.m. PT, "an argument between two acquaintances occurred" in the Hollywood area.

According to authorities, "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot."

Rocky was arrested in April -- shortly before the birth of his and Rihanna's baby -- at Los Angeles International Airport after returning from a vacation in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend.

In the summer of 2019, Rocky, along with two members of his entourage, were arrested in Sweden, after being involved in an altercation with two unknown men the previous month. Rocky was eventually released after spending time in a Swedish jail in August 2019 and traveled back to the United States. The same month, the rapper was found guilty but did not face any jail time.

