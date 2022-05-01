Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at First Concert Since His Arrest
Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's ‘Intimate’ Baby Shower (Source)
Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp Trial: Day 11 Highlights
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck on His Fatherly Relationship With…
Kim Kardashian Felt a ‘Zing’ After First Kiss With Pete Davidson
Celine Dion Gets Emotional Announcing Another Tour Cancellation
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike's Mom Moves in With Him as He Defends His …
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie React to Their Broadcast Hall of …
Cardi B Sings Country Version of 'Money' With Jimmie Allen on 'C…
Bill Murray Accused of Alleged Inappropriate Behavior on ‘Being …
Naomi Judd Wants to Make a Guest Appearance on THIS TV Show! (Ex…
Kanye West 'Laying Low’ and ‘Focusing on Healing' Amid Kardashia…
Christina Haack Secretly Marries Josh Hall!
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Rob Kardashian Alleges Chyna ‘Tried …
Khloé Kardashian Has One Regret About Her Nose Job
Vanessa Bryant Returns to Instagram With Series of Family Photos
Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Count Down …
Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Loves Most About Pete Davidson (…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Actor's Spending Habits Called Into…
Rihanna had all eyes on A$AP Rocky during his recent performance! The rapper hit the stage during the Smokers Club Festival in Los Angeles Saturday and had his leading lady -- and her baby bumps -- support.
The 34-year-old singer was spotted backstage rapping along with her boyfriend and recording moments from his set. During the concert, Rihanna was surrounded by security. The mommy-to-be rocked a look that put her baby bump on display.
Rocky’s performance was the first time he took the stage since his arrest. The “Praise the Lord” rapper was arrested on April 20 for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) stemming from an alleged incident that took place in November 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET.
The New York native was released the same day. Rihanna and Rocky -- who are due to welcome their first child together in the coming weeks -- have since stepped out for a dinner date and celebrated their baby with a rave-themed baby shower.
A source told ET that the couple considered cancelling the celebration. Instead, the couple thought it was important to surround themselves with family and friends.
“They flew out some family and friends from Barbados,” the source said before adding that the invite list was “very intimate.”
The source added, "Rihanna didn’t want a shower for just the ladies, they’re in this together, it was always going to be a joint celebration."
As for the couple’s bond, another source said that Rihanna is all in when it comes to her love. "When she's in love with someone," the source said, "She'll do anything for them."
When it comes to her commitment and trust of him, the source noted, "Rihanna hasn't wavered. She loves him. He's family."
RELATED CONTENT:
Rihanna Celebrates First 'National Heroes Day' After Bajan Appointment
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Have Rave-Themed Baby Shower
Rihanna 'Hasn't Wavered' in Her Trust of A$AP Rocky, Source Says
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make First Appearance Following His Arrest